Macon couple faces charges, loses custody of son for giving him marijuana for seizures

Suzeanna and Matthew Brill were arrested on April 20, 2018 for reckless conduct, after authorities were made aware that the couple allegedly gave their son marijuana for front temporal lobe focal seizures. They haven't seen the 15-year-old since then, who is in custody of child services. The Brills will go to court on June 14/Barmel Lyons (WGXA)

UPDATE 9 P.M.

MACON, Ga. -- The parents of a Macon teen who are facing charges for giving their son marijuana for seizures spoke out on Thursday.

Suzeanna Brill, 38, and Matthew Brill, 40, were arrested on April 20 and charged with reckless conduct.



“We look at our child in a ball in the middle of the floor unable to anything, but their entire body is convulsing and tensed up and you have to pick your child up, carry them to your vehicle because you live 45 minutes away from help. I hope no parent ever has to do that," said Suzeanna.



Their 15-year-old son loved his bike, spending time with his family and his service dog.

“He was figuring things out, how they worked and made them work. My child no longer has that he no longer has hope," Suzeanna said.

The Brills said they went to doctors first and tried everything they could. Suzeanna said she and Matthew were willing to face the consequences of helping their son, and now they are.

“There’s no words to describe the hopelessness," Suzeanna said.



Suzeanna and Mathew said they miss their son and they want him back home. Their son is still in DFCS custody and his status depends on the outcome of his parents' June 14 hearing. The family hasn't been together since April 20.

“The biggest thing I miss...I am missing a five-year shadow," said Matthew.

UPDATE 2:30 P.M.



MACON, Ga. -- Twiggs Co. Sheriff Darren Mitchum held a press conference Thursday to address the late April 20 arrests of a Macon couple for giving their son marijuana to help with his seizures. Child Services also took custody of the 15-year-old boy. (FULL ARREST DETAILS BELOW)



Suzeanna Brill, 38, and Matthew Brill, 40, were arrested on April 20 and charged with Reckless Conduct. They will next go before a juvenile court on June 14.



Mitchum says the Brills told his deputies that other medications for their son's seizures weren't working, which is why they turned to giving him marijuana.



Matthew Brill told deputies he first smokes the marijuana to determine if it's a "good bag," and if so, he gives it to his son. Suzeanna Brill said the couple was willing to face the consequences if the marijuana helped.



Mitchum said the investigation was led by The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. The Brills were arrested on reckless conduct charges for supplying the child with illegal drugs.



"It's important to say, in my position as a sheriff, it doesn't matter if I agree with the law," Mitchum said. He later added, "the fact is, marijuana is not legal in the state of Georgia."



Mitchum said the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office has received a large number of calls from throughout the country from people upset with the arrests. He said they also received threats.



"It's sad, on one hand, that there's that many people who think it's okay to give your son drugs," Mitchum said.



The 15-year-old is still in custody of Child Services. Mitchum said his status depends on the outcome of the Brill's June 14 hearing.



This is a developing story. Stay with WGXA for all the latest.



--------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY 12:45 P.M.



MACON, Ga. -- A Macon couple's teenage son was taken away by authorities in late April as they currently face reckless conduct charges for allegedly giving the boy marijuana to help with his seizures.

According to an incident report from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, Suzeanna Brill, 38, and Matthew Brill, 40, were arrested on April 20 and charged with Reckless Conduct. The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services also took custody of the couple's 15-year-old son the same day.



According to the report, deputies were called on April 19 to assist with DFACS on an investigation of the family for giving marijuana to their son for his seizures.



Upon arrival, Suzeanna Brill told officials her son has multiple seizures and she "provides and allows" the boy to ingest marijuana to help. Matthew Brill then told officials the boy does smoke marijuana because it's the only remedy that helps his seizures.



According to the report, the family was then issued a drug test. Matthew and the 15-year-old both tested positive for marijuana, while Suzeanna tested negative.



Suzeanna Brill and Matthew Brill were both arrested April 20 on reckless conduct charges before being released on April 25.













