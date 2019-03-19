Deputies: Twiggs County man caught molesting 5-year-old girl

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- A Twiggs County man faces child molestation charges after allegedly being caught molesting a five-year-old girl last week.



John Lawarren Williams, 25, is charged with aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children and is being held without bond.



Twiggs Co. Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday at midnight, deputies responded to a house for an unwanted person on the property.



The woman told deputies she cut Williams with a large sword while attempting to get him to leave. He ran away by the time deputies arrived.



The child and woman were taken to Navicent Pediatric Hospital.



Williams then turned himself in to deputies at 6 a.m.



Williams was treated for a minor cut to his left hand and taken to the Twiggs Law Enforcement Center.