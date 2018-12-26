MENU
Macon man tells deputies son stole his car, may have sold it for drugs

by WGXA staff

MGN

MACON, Ga. -- A Macon man tells deputies his son stole his vehicle -- and may have sold it -- after he asked him to go get him medication.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office report, deputies were called to a home on Newburg Ave. last Thursday at 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man told deputies he sent his son out around 2 p.m. that day to get medication for him -- leaving the home in the man's 1988 Isuzu Trooper and never returning.

The report states the man told deputies his son "has a history of substance abuse" and he believes he may have sold the vehicle for drugs. The man added his son may have stolen several things from inside the home and sold them -- although he could not prove it.

Another person in the house confirmed they saw the son leave the house with the vehicle, according to the report.

An investigation is ongoing.

